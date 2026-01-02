Beds, ventilators, infusions: The victims are flown from Crans-Montana VS to hospitals in Switzerland and abroad in three Rega ambulance jets. A look inside the "Challenger 650".

Lisa Stutz

Following the tragedy in Crans-Montana, patients are flown to hospitals in Switzerland and abroad in ambulance jets.

Rega owns a total of three Challenger 650 ambulance jets.

The jets are equipped with ventilators, cardiovascular monitoring devices, medication and infusions.

Four patients can be transported lying down in one aircraft at the same time. Show more

Eight rescue helicopters landed in Crans-Montana VS on New Year's Eve shortly after the outbreak of the catastrophic fire. According to Rega, it quickly became apparent that the numerous victims would have to be distributed to various hospitals - and many of them had to be flown to specialized clinics due to their burn injuries.

"In addition to the helicopters, we therefore dispatched three ambulance jets to transport the patients to the appropriate hospitals," Philipp Simmen, Head of Helicopter Operations at Rega, told SRF.

Rega owns a total of three "Challenger 650" ambulance jets. They are equipped like mini intensive care units.

View inside the ambulance jet, where there are height-adjustable stretchers and lots of equipment. Quelle: Rega

Up to four injured people can be transported lying down at the same time - two of them intensive care patients. The aircraft has a ventilator for them that automatically adjusts to their respective needs. The device draws oxygen from various connections on the wall of the jet. Over 16,000 liters of oxygen are on board every flight, 3,000 liters of which are in transportable oxygen cylinders.

Wide selection of medication, syringes and infusions

The "Challenger 650" also has a multifunctional monitoring device that checks pulse, blood pressure and cardiovascular function and records important respiratory indicators.

In addition to two suction pumps for ventilated patients, each Rega jet carries a wide range of medication, syringes, infusions and other medical equipment.

This is what the "Challenger 650" looks like from the outside. Quelle: Rega

During the flight, an intensive care nurse looks after the casualties together with a flight physician. The ambulance jet is always piloted by two pilots, who ensure a safe flight.

The jet also has a fixed ramp specially developed for Rega. This enables patients to be gently wheeled into and out of the aircraft on a stretcher.

Patients are pushed into the aircraft via this ramp without any problems. Quelle: Rega

Rega's ambulance jets are deployed all over the world to help seriously ill or injured patients. At the moment, they are in constant use due to the tragedy in Valais - both in Switzerland and abroad. Countries such as Italy, Poland and France have offered to make beds available in their hospitals for the Crans-Montana victims. By Sunday, 50 injured people are also to be transferred to foreign hospitals to be closer to their families.