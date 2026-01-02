"In addition to the helicopters, we therefore dispatched three ambulance jets to transport the patients to the appropriate hospitals," Philipp Simmen, Head of Helicopter Operations at Rega, told SRF.
Rega owns a total of three "Challenger 650" ambulance jets. They are equipped like mini intensive care units.
Up to four injured people can be transported lying down at the same time - two of them intensive care patients. The aircraft has a ventilator for them that automatically adjusts to their respective needs. The device draws oxygen from various connections on the wall of the jet. Over 16,000 liters of oxygen are on board every flight, 3,000 liters of which are in transportable oxygen cylinders.
Wide selection of medication, syringes and infusions
The "Challenger 650" also has a multifunctional monitoring device that checks pulse, blood pressure and cardiovascular function and records important respiratory indicators.
In addition to two suction pumps for ventilated patients, each Rega jet carries a wide range of medication, syringes, infusions and other medical equipment.
During the flight, an intensive care nurse looks after the casualties together with a flight physician. The ambulance jet is always piloted by two pilots, who ensure a safe flight.
The jet also has a fixed ramp specially developed for Rega. This enables patients to be gently wheeled into and out of the aircraft on a stretcher.
Rega's ambulance jets are deployed all over the world to help seriously ill or injured patients. At the moment, they are in constant use due to the tragedy in Valais - both in Switzerland and abroad. Countries such as Italy, Poland and France have offered to make beds available in their hospitals for the Crans-Montana victims. By Sunday, 50 injured people are also to be transferred to foreign hospitals to be closer to their families.
The technical data of the "Challenger 650" ambulance jet