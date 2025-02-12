There was a police operation at the Giacometti School in Chur on Wednesday. A "pyrotechnic object" was ignited, writes the Graubünden cantonal police in a statement.
Several schoolchildren aged between 13 and 15 suffered minor injuries when a so-called firecracker was set off in the stairwell of the school building at the end of the break at around 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday. They were medically assessed on site by an emergency doctor.
A total of 24 children had to be taken to the cantonal hospital in Graubünden for further investigations. The Chur municipal police secured and cordoned off the scene of the incident. The Graubünden cantonal police have started an investigation together with the juvenile prosecutor's office.