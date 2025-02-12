The cantonal police of Graubünden had to be called out on Wednesday because of an exploded firecracker. Kantonspolizei Graubünden

A pyrotechnic object was set off in the Giacometti school building on Wednesday morning. Several people had to be medically examined on site.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Wednesday morning, several schoolchildren were slightly injured when a firecracker was set off in the stairwell of the Giacometti school in Chur.

A total of 24 children had to be taken to the cantonal hospital in Graubünden for further investigations. Show more

There was a police operation at the Giacometti School in Chur on Wednesday. A "pyrotechnic object" was ignited, writes the Graubünden cantonal police in a statement.

Several schoolchildren aged between 13 and 15 suffered minor injuries when a so-called firecracker was set off in the stairwell of the school building at the end of the break at around 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday. They were medically assessed on site by an emergency doctor.

A total of 24 children had to be taken to the cantonal hospital in Graubünden for further investigations. The Chur municipal police secured and cordoned off the scene of the incident. The Graubünden cantonal police have started an investigation together with the juvenile prosecutor's office.