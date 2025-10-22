The two firefighters were attacked. (theme picture) Sven Hoppe/dpa

Two firefighters were attacked by two youths in Frick AG on Sunday night. One of the men suffered minor injuries. The police are appealing for information.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two firefighters were attacked by two youths on an e-scooter in Frick.

One of the men was injured and had to be examined in hospital.

The police are looking for witnesses and have published a detailed description of the perpetrators. Show more

On Sunday night, two members of the fire department were attacked in Frick AG. According to the Aargau cantonal police, the incident occurred shortly before 1.30 a.m. on Schulstrasse in the direction of Gipf-Oberfrick.

The two men were on foot after a drill and were wearing their firefighting clothing with the words "Stützpunktfeuerwehr Frick" (Frick fire department base) when they were approached by two youths on a dark e-scooter. The youths initially drove past, but then turned around, returned and verbally provoked the firefighters.

When the men asked them to drive on, the situation escalated: the driver - according to witnesses 18 to 19 years old, 160 to 165 centimetres tall, light blonde hair, black jacket - attacked a firefighter, grabbed him by the chin and punched him several times in the face. His passenger, also about 19 years old, with dark blond hair, a beard and a gray hoodie, remained passive.

When the second firefighter tried to intervene, he was also punched in the face. When he tried to retreat, the man fell into the street. However, the youths did not let go of him and only drove off when one of the men called the emergency services.

One of the two firefighters suffered minor injuries and went to hospital the following day for a check-up.