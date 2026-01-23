On Sunday, the Regensdorf ZH Fire Department extinguished a barbecue fire at the edge of the forest. Due to the dry conditions, a fire ban is currently in effect. The incident sparked numerous reactions on social media.

Here's what it's all about The fire department responded to a barbecue fire with twelve firefighters and two vehicles.

It took nearly 1,000 liters of water to completely extinguish the embers.

The person responsible claimed to have been unaware of the fire ban in effect. Summary created with

The Regensdorf ZH Fire Department was called out on Sunday to a barbecue fire in the woods. Due to the ongoing drought, a ban on open fires in the woods and near the woods is currently in effect.

According to fire chief Laurent Cohn, as reported by the "Tages-Anzeiger", twelve firefighters and two vehicles were deployed. Nearly 1,000 liters of water were needed to completely extinguish the embers and dampen the surrounding area.

The fire department later explained that the fire had been at the edge of the forest and far from a water source. Because the wind was picking up, it had to be extinguished quickly to prevent flying embers.

Hundreds of Reactions to the Operation

The fire department's post sparked several hundred comments. Many users criticized the person responsible and called for him to be billed for the cost of the response.

“I hope the person responsible has to pay for the response,” one person wrote. Another commented: “Ignorance is no excuse. The fire ban has been in the news for days.”

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

Several people thanked the emergency responders at the same time. “Fortunately, the fire department arrived quickly,” one comment read. Another person pointed out: “If the embers had spread to the forest, it would have required much more water and a significantly larger operation.”

Nevertheless, the decision to deploy the fire department was questioned by a few. “Do we really need the fire department for a fire like this?” asked one user. Firefighters rejected this criticism on social media, explaining that due to the dry conditions, the picking up wind, and the location at the edge of the forest, they did not want to take any risks.

The man was still at the scene when the fire department arrived. He was cooperative and remorseful, and explained that he had not been aware of the current fire ban.