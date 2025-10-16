Hallau fire October 16, 2025 A fire broke out in Hallau SH on Thursday morning. Image: BRK News The fire engulfed a historic row of houses. Image: BRK News Around 150 firefighters are deployed. Image: BRK News The fire produces a lot of smoke. Image: BRK News The fire department fights the flames. Image: BRK News Hallau fire October 16, 2025 A fire broke out in Hallau SH on Thursday morning. Image: BRK News The fire engulfed a historic row of houses. Image: BRK News Around 150 firefighters are deployed. Image: BRK News The fire produces a lot of smoke. Image: BRK News The fire department fights the flames. Image: BRK News

A row of houses caught fire in Hallau SH on Thursday night. Several fire departments from the region and from Klettgau in Germany were deployed.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a major fire in Hallau SH on Thursday night with heavy smoke development.

Around 150 firefighters from Switzerland and Germany are on site.

The population was asked via Alertswiss to keep windows and doors closed. Show more

Early Thursday morning at around 2 a.m., the Schaffhausen police operations and traffic control center received a report of a fire in the center of Hallau. When the first emergency services arrived, a property, part of a row of houses around 300 meters long, was already fully engulfed in flames.

According to the Schaffhausen police, a large fire brigade was immediately deployed. The Hallau-Oberhallau-Trasadingen (HOT) fire department, the Neunkirch-Gächlingen-Siblingen (Mittelklettgau) fire department, the Neuhausen Oberklettgau (NOK) fire department, the Schaffhausen fire department and the Klettgau volunteer fire department from neighboring Germany were deployed.

The numerous firefighters managed to bring the fire under control and prevent the flames from spreading further. Several residents had to be evacuated and one woman was taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation.

Investigation into arson

Based on the findings to date, the prosecution authorities are assuming arson. They are also investigating whether a person found dead nearby and another small source of fire in the immediate vicinity are connected to the fire.

The amount of property damage is the subject of ongoing investigations. The affected building and at least one of the neighboring residential buildings were totally damaged.

Warning via Alertswiss

The Alertswiss warning platform sent out a warning shortly after 3 am: Due to several fires, there was heavy smoke and a "strong, unpleasant odor". The population was asked to keep windows and doors closed and to switch off ventilation and air conditioning systems.

In addition, the affected area should be avoided as traffic in the center of Hallau is severely affected.