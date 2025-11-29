Glarus GV The citizens express their approval with green ballot papers. Image: blue News Because more people came than expected, additional chairs had to be set up. Image: blue News The evening ends with mulled wine and chestnuts around the fireplace. Image: blue News Glarus GV The citizens express their approval with green ballot papers. Image: blue News Because more people came than expected, additional chairs had to be set up. Image: blue News The evening ends with mulled wine and chestnuts around the fireplace. Image: blue News

More people attended the municipal assembly in Glarus than ever before. Over 900 people discussed cost-cutting measures, a tax increase and the future of their village pubs.

"The municipal assembly is in crisis," political scientist Mark Balsiger was quoted as saying by "Plattform J" in July. Empty seats in the hall? Not so in the municipality of Glarus. More than 900 citizens flocked to the Buchholz gymnasium on Friday - more than ever before. The rush is so great that additional chairs have to be set up shortly before the start.

Contrary to the trend, the municipal assembly is not going out of fashion in Glarus. However, this is probably also due to the items on the agenda, which are quite explosive: because the municipality is in financial difficulties, the tax rate is to be increased by a full 5 percentage points to 61%.

The tight finances have already prompted the municipal council to make drastic savings this year. For example, the Dreieck ski lift is being sold or dismantled. The staff party has been canceled. Savings are being made on school swimming. And the Ygruben swimming pool could only be run this summer because the Glarner Gemeinnützige foundation stepped into the breach.

"The municipal council has not made itself popular, because saving money without pain is probably impossible," says municipal president Peter Aebli (FDP).

Restaurant sales as an emotional issue

The municipality also wants to sell six village and mountain restaurants to private individuals or give them building rights. A fundamental decision on this is to be made at the meeting: Should the municipality look for a buyer for the individual restaurants or not?

"The word is free." The sentence that Aebli says after each presentation of a business is emblematic of the democracy in action that evening. It is embodied by the green ballot papers, which are raised in the air in the event of approval.

"In recent years, we've already experienced the death of pubs," says one citizen, worried about the future of restaurants. "The restaurants fulfill important social functions, people meet there," warns another. "The problem is the upcoming investments in renovations," counters Head of Finance Mischa Toso (SVP).

In the end, only two pubs were given enough green slips as defined by the municipal council: the "Schützenhaus", including the troop accommodation next door, and the "Äugstenhütte" were allowed to be sold. The "Gesellschaftshaus", the "Schwammhöhe", the "Uschenriet" and the "Bergli", on the other hand, should remain the property of the municipality.

"Must prevent us from getting into massive debt"

The sale of land for the new "Rhodannenberg" hotel and restaurant is approved without discussion. As expected, the finances are much more of a talking point.

For the first time in years, the 2026 budget shows a small surplus of around CHF 300,000. However, this requires the tax increase to be approved.

"We are in the middle of the savings process, but we need the tax increase now to prevent us from falling further into massive debt," says municipal president Aebli. No one disagrees with this argument. It is much more individual items of expenditure that are being disputed.

E-charging stations and personnel costs as bone of contention

The SVP takes issue, for example, with planned investments in electric charging stations and toilet renovation work in the troop accommodation. According to one speaker, there is also no need for a new "parking zone". One citizen also sees the high personnel costs as one of the reasons for the skewed finances: "The municipal council is playing with a big spoon here." Taxes should therefore only be increased by 3 percentage points instead of 5.

"None of us really likes paying taxes, but let's give ourselves a jolt," one speaker appeals to common sense. And another citizen wants to oblige Technische Betriebe Glarus, which operates as an independent public-law institution and made a high profit in the previous year, to make an "extraordinary donation" of 600,000 francs to the municipality: "The municipality is not doing well, so even the best horse in the stable should make its contribution."

The toilet renovations and the "parking zone" are actually canceled. After this adjustment, however, the budget is approved by a large majority - as is the 5% tax increase.

Police hours are extended

The voters have thus set the course for improving the municipality's finances. The next annual accounts will show whether this, in combination with the austerity measures, will be sufficient.

Even the prospect of a higher tax bill does not seem to have dampened the spirits of the people of Glarus at the end of the meeting. The mulled wine and chestnuts served in front of the gymnasium probably contributed to this.

Discussions continue late into the night in a convivial atmosphere: The police hour has been extended until 2 am.

