A burglar chose the wrong day for his theft in Rupperswil. Symbolbild: Keystone

An attentive neighbor, dog handlers in training and a parked motorcycle: in Rupperswil AG, a series of coincidences led to the arrest of a suspected burglar.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Rupperswil AG, a burglar was discovered by a policewoman and arrested after attempting to escape.

A neighbor had previously heard suspicious noises.

By chance, police dog handlers were training in the immediate vicinity. Show more

The crime scene is a detached house on Tannenweg in Rupperswil AG. Early Wednesday evening, a neighbor hears the rattling of windows.

He looks, sees a figure with a flashlight running away and disappearing into the darkness and immediately alerts the police. Several patrols from the Aargau cantonal police and regional police forces immediately set out on a manhunt.

As luck would have it, several cantonal police dog handlers were training privately in Rupperswil that very day. A policewoman from this group comes across a parked motorcycle with French license plates on the edge of the residential area - and a man hiding behind the motorcycle.

The suspect flees, but is overpowered by the officer despite resisting.

Several burglaries in the region

The arrested man is a 42-year-old Albanian who is registered as an asylum seeker in Switzerland, as the Aargau cantonal police wrote in a statement. A rucksack containing burglary tools and stolen goods was found in his possession.

A window of the detached house in question had also been smashed. Even before the successful manhunt, the residents of another detached house in Rupperswil had discovered that a break-in had taken place. And a detached house in Dintikon had also been the target of a break-in. The police are currently investigating possible connections.

In line with these recent cases, the Aargau cantonal police say they are currently recording burglaries on a daily basis. This proves that the season of so-called twilight burglars is in full swing. As experience shows that the risk will remain high until the holidays, the police continue to urge people to be particularly vigilant.