  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Coincidence leads to arrest in Rupperswil First a neighbor hears noise - and then the burglar has bad luck

Dominik Müller

11.12.2025

A burglar chose the wrong day for his theft in Rupperswil.
A burglar chose the wrong day for his theft in Rupperswil.
Symbolbild: Keystone

An attentive neighbor, dog handlers in training and a parked motorcycle: in Rupperswil AG, a series of coincidences led to the arrest of a suspected burglar.

11.12.2025, 11:59

11.12.2025, 12:10

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Rupperswil AG, a burglar was discovered by a policewoman and arrested after attempting to escape.
  • A neighbor had previously heard suspicious noises.
  • By chance, police dog handlers were training in the immediate vicinity.
Show more

The crime scene is a detached house on Tannenweg in Rupperswil AG. Early Wednesday evening, a neighbor hears the rattling of windows.

He looks, sees a figure with a flashlight running away and disappearing into the darkness and immediately alerts the police. Several patrols from the Aargau cantonal police and regional police forces immediately set out on a manhunt.

As luck would have it, several cantonal police dog handlers were training privately in Rupperswil that very day. A policewoman from this group comes across a parked motorcycle with French license plates on the edge of the residential area - and a man hiding behind the motorcycle.

The suspect flees, but is overpowered by the officer despite resisting.

Several burglaries in the region

The arrested man is a 42-year-old Albanian who is registered as an asylum seeker in Switzerland, as the Aargau cantonal police wrote in a statement. A rucksack containing burglary tools and stolen goods was found in his possession.

A window of the detached house in question had also been smashed. Even before the successful manhunt, the residents of another detached house in Rupperswil had discovered that a break-in had taken place. And a detached house in Dintikon had also been the target of a break-in. The police are currently investigating possible connections.

In line with these recent cases, the Aargau cantonal police say they are currently recording burglaries on a daily basis. This proves that the season of so-called twilight burglars is in full swing. As experience shows that the risk will remain high until the holidays, the police continue to urge people to be particularly vigilant.

More from the department

Decision is said to have already been made. SRG radios return to FM

Decision is said to have already been madeSRG radios return to FM

Fatal accident on the A5 near Brügg BE. Car collides with concrete wall and catches fire - driver dies

Fatal accident on the A5 near Brügg BECar collides with concrete wall and catches fire - driver dies

Public transport. Parliament opposes Federal Council's regional transport savings plans

Public transportParliament opposes Federal Council's regional transport savings plans