Following the fatal fire in Crans-Montana, the canton of Vaud is taking action. The State Council is significantly tightening fire safety regulations in restaurants and entertainment venues.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The canton of Vaud is responding to the fire tragedy in Crans-Montana with stricter safety measures for bars and restaurants.

Pyrotechnic articles are to be banned in all affected establishments and additional checks are planned.

Around 4,000 establishments are affected, and responsibility remains primarily with operators and municipalities. Show more

One week after the devastating night of fire in Crans-Montana, the canton of Vaud is tightening the rules for public establishments. On Thursday, the Conseil d'État vaudois announced a whole raft of measures to improve fire safety in restaurants, bars and entertainment venues.

This was triggered by the fire on New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana, in which dozens of people lost their lives. Possible causes of the fire include glowing candles.

AFP

According to the authorities, around 4000 businesses across the canton are affected by the new regulations. The State Council emphasizes that the main responsibility still lies with the operators and owners of the establishments. The municipalities remain responsible for supervision in accordance with the law on the hospitality industry and the trade in alcoholic beverages.

In order to support the communal authorities, the canton wants to expressly draw their attention to the existing control and support instruments in a letter.

Further checks and awareness-raising

Additional inspections are planned in those establishments that are considered particularly risky. These are to be coordinated by the cantonal commercial police and carried out jointly with the cantonal buildings insurance. Unannounced inspections during ongoing operations are also to be stepped up.

At the same time, the canton has announced awareness-raising measures. Operators and municipal officials are to receive targeted training on fire prevention. The training courses that are already mandatory for the acquisition of an operating license are to be expanded. The State Council also wants to examine whether there are any gaps in the current legislation.

As a concrete immediate measure, the canton of Vaud wants to ban all pyrotechnic articles in publicly accessible establishments that are subject to the Hospitality Industry Act. A corresponding amendment to the law is to be submitted quickly. Talks are planned with the sectors affected in order to clarify implementation.