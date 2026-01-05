Lausanne launches a review of all fire safety regulations. MAD Club

Following the fire in Crans-Montana, the city of Lausanne is reacting. Around 600 establishments have been asked to review their safety and fire protection concepts.

Sven Ziegler

The city of Lausanne is asking around 600 businesses to review their safety and fire protection protocols.

This affects all publicly accessible establishments with bars, from clubs to restaurants and mountain huts.

The city is also checking whether inspections have been carried out correctly and whether further measures are necessary. Show more

Five days after the fire inferno in Crans-Montana, the city of Lausanne is taking action. As reported by "RTS", the city administration sent a letter to around 600 businesses on Monday morning. In it, they are asked to review their safety and fire protection protocols.

Not only nightclubs, bars and restaurants are affected, but all publicly accessible establishments with bar operations. This also includes tea rooms, mountain huts and concert venues. The aim is to ensure that the applicable safety standards are adhered to throughout the city.

"In the face of such a tragedy, you inevitably have to ask yourself questions about your own responsibility," says Pierre-Antoine Hildbrand, who is responsible for security in Lausanne.

Focus on internal processes and training

The letter calls on businesses to review their internal processes, in particular their emergency procedures and the level of training of their staff. At the same time, the city also wants to examine its own role.

According to Hildbrand, an opinion is to be obtained from the Lausanne fire police. This should show which permits exist for the individual businesses, how long they are valid and how regularly checks are carried out.

In a next step, the city council responsible wants to bring together representatives of the sectors concerned. The aim is to assess whether additional safety measures are necessary. For example, joint training courses for employees on prevention and dealing with fire risks are conceivable.

Lausanne's approach is one of a series of reactions triggered in various municipalities following the fatal fire in Crans-Montana.