The "Viking Star" - here in the port of Rügen - avoids the earthquake-stricken island of Santorini. (archive photo) Jens Büttner/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB

Persistent earthquakes on the Greek island of Santorini force a cruise ship to change its planned route. Instead, the "Viking Star" calls at a port on Crete.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Due to the ongoing seismic activity, the "Viking Star" has canceled its planned call at Santorini and instead headed for Chania on Crete.

Thousands of earth tremors have been recorded in the region since the end of January, leading to the declaration of a state of emergency and the flight of many residents.

If the seismic activity continues, this could have a long-term impact on tourism. Show more

The ongoing earthquakes on Santorini are now also having an impact on cruise tourism. Originally, the "Viking Star" of the luxury shipping company Viking Ocean Cruises was due to open this year's cruise season on the island. However, due to seismic activity, the course was changed and the ship docked in the port of Chania on Crete instead, as "t-online" writes.

The decision to avoid Santorini comes as no surprise. Since January 26, thousands of earth tremors have been recorded in the region around Santorini and the neighboring islands of Amorgos, Anafi and Ios. Experts speak of the highest seismic activity since 1964 and many residents have left the island for fear of a severe quake.

A state of emergency has been in force on Santorini since last Thursday. Schools remain closed and the government is trying to reassure the population. Greek head of government Kyriakos Mitsotakis declared during a visit to the island that no catastrophe was to be expected. Nevertheless, seismologists warn that a major quake could occur at any time.

Economic consequences for the local population

The earthquakes have not only thwarted the plans of the "Viking Star", but could also affect cruise tourism on the island as a whole. During the summer months, Santorini is a popular destination for cruise tourists, resulting in a record of over 15,500 visitors on a single day last August. The island administration had already announced plans to limit daily visitor numbers to 8,000.

If the seismic activity continues, this could have a long-term impact on tourism. The island's streets, which are normally bustling with cruise passengers, could become significantly emptier. This would also have economic consequences for the local population.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.