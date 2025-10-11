Josias Gasser, co-founder of the GLP Graubünden and former National Councillor, has died. Archivbild: Keystone

Former Graubünden GLP National Councillor Josias F. Gasser died on Thursday shortly before his 73rd birthday. The Zurich-born entrepreneur was a strong advocate of environmental and energy issues in the Swiss parliament.

Josias F. Gasser, who was the first and so far only Graubünden GLP politician to become a member of the National Council, died of a brain haemorrhage on Thursday, according to an obituary published in "Südostschweiz " on Saturday.

Gasser was born in Zurich in 1952. He took over the family business founded by his uncle, Josias Gasser Baumaterialien AG in Haldenstein, as reported by "Südotschweiz". In 1983, he opened the first building and garden center "Do it" in Chur in Graubünden.

Politically, Gasser was involved with the Green Liberals, which he co-founded in Graubünden. He was a member of the Chur municipal council and the Graubünden cantonal parliament. In 2011, he became the first GLP politician from Graubünden to be elected to the National Council.

GLP shocked by death announcement

Gasser also became known nationally for the Calandawind wind turbine erected in 2013 in his home municipality of Haldenstein, which is now the only large-scale wind turbine in the canton.

According to the newspaper report, Gasser last lived with his partner in Wilen near Wollerau SZ.

In a mourning tweet on Saturday, the GLP expressed its sadness at the death of its former National Councillor and paid tribute to him as an "exceptional entrepreneur, politician and friend with vision, warmth and humor".