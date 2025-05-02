The Aargau high court in Aarau. (archive image) sda

A 76-year-old pensioner stabs his wife with a screwdriver in July 2024. Despite the brutal attack, the couple quickly agreed that they wanted to live together again.

Samuel Walder

It is a case that leaves you stunned - and raises legal questions: in July 2024, a 76-year-old pensioner stabs his wife, to whom he has been married for over 54 years, with a screwdriver. She screams for help, neighbors alert the police. The woman survives - with stab wounds to her neck and chest. But the couple want to live together again afterwards. And now the high court has given the go-ahead, as the "Aargauer Zeitung" reports.

After the crime, the man called the emergency services himself and later told the police that he had "blacked out". His motive? His wife's constant accusations - it was about other women. He had not wanted to kill her, the pensioner claimed.

Psychological dependency and an explosive marriage

According to the psychiatric report, the man was emotionally dependent, had shown submissive behavior for decades and had put up with physical attacks by his wife. The crime was committed in a state of "violent rage" - triggered by a relationship that had been strained for years and possibly age-related limitations.

Despite the brutal attack, the couple quickly agreed that they wanted to live together again - professional help? They refused. They had "dealt with the incident themselves", they say.

Measures ignored - and still no consequences

Although the court imposed a ban on the area and contact and the man was supposed to report to a violence counseling center, he disregarded all the conditions. Nevertheless, the public prosecutor's office decided not to re-imprison him - a decisive point for the High Court.

In its decision, the court stated that the wife's behavior, who neither felt endangered nor wanted therapy, was an expression of her free will. The alternative measures were therefore disproportionate - the husband was allowed to return to the marital household.

Risk of relapse: high in the medium to long term

However, the psychiatric assessment remains clear: the risk of relapse is not low - especially without therapy. But this is exactly what the man refuses. The woman does not want help either. The consequence: the justice system withdraws.

The criminal investigation into attempted intentional homicide continues. It remains to be seen when charges will be brought. Until then, the presumption of innocence applies.