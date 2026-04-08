The former person responsible for fire prevention in the municipality of Crans-Montana appeared before the responsible public prosecutor's team on Wednesday. The hearing only lasted around 15 minutes - the man exercised his right to refuse to testify.
His former deputy for the period 2020 to 2024 will be questioned on Thursday. A member of the current public safety team will follow on Friday.
The mayor of Crans-Montana, Nicolas Féraud, will be heard on 13 April, followed two days later by the former municipal councillor responsible for public safety between 2021 and 2024.
The defendants are facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, negligent bodily harm and negligently causing a fire.