The entrance to the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana around three months after the devastating disaster that left 41 dead and 115 injured. (archive picture) Keystone

In Crans-Montana, the hearings into the fire disaster are underway again. The first accused remained silent before the public prosecutor's office.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The third series of questioning in the investigation into the Crans-Montana VS fire disaster began on Wednesday - the first accused remained silent.

Five hearings are planned within a week, including that of the mayor Nicolas Féraud on April 13.

The nine defendants are facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, involuntary bodily harm and negligently causing a fire. Show more

The hearings of some of the nine accused in the investigation into the Crans-Montana VS fire disaster resumed on Wednesday. Five hearings are scheduled within a week. The third series of questioning began with silence.

The former person responsible for fire prevention in the municipality of Crans-Montana appeared before the responsible public prosecutor's team on Wednesday. The hearing only lasted around 15 minutes - the man exercised his right to refuse to testify.

His former deputy for the period 2020 to 2024 will be questioned on Thursday. A member of the current public safety team will follow on Friday.

The mayor of Crans-Montana, Nicolas Féraud, will be heard on 13 April, followed two days later by the former municipal councillor responsible for public safety between 2021 and 2024.

The defendants are facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, negligent bodily harm and negligently causing a fire.