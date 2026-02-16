Goppenstein train derailment A BLS rail tractor is in use. Image: KEYSTONE The railroad line is currently interrupted. Image: KEYSTONE No trains can currently run. Image: KEYSTONE The intervention is on site. Image: KEYSTONE The fire department is also in action. Image: KEYSTONE Goppenstein train derailment A BLS rail tractor is in use. Image: KEYSTONE The railroad line is currently interrupted. Image: KEYSTONE No trains can currently run. Image: KEYSTONE The intervention is on site. Image: KEYSTONE The fire department is also in action. Image: KEYSTONE

A regional express train derailed in Goppenstein VS on Monday morning due to an avalanche. Around 30 people were evacuated from the train, 5 people were injured.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A train derailed near Goppenstein VS after an avalanche.

29 people were evacuated from the vehicle.

5 people were injured and the line remains closed for the time being. Show more

A train derailed in Goppenstein in Valais on Monday morning after hitting a previously released avalanche. The Valais cantonal police confirmed a major incident and said that several people were injured. According to BLS, the vehicle involved was a Regioexpress train that was traveling from Spiez towards Valais in the early morning.

16.02.2026 – 07:00 Uhr, Goppenstein, Zugsentgleisung, vermutlich mit verletzten Personen, Einsatz läuft, weitere Informationen folgen. pic.twitter.com/AHZxFhZ2w6 — Polizei Wallis (@PolizeiWallis) February 16, 2026

The incident occurred in the section between Goppenstein and Hohtenn in the Stockgrabe area. There were 29 people on the train. They were subsequently evacuated from the derailed vehicle. Five people were injured in the accident, one of whom had to be transported to hospital in Sion. The other four were treated on site by the rescue services and did not require hospitalization.

Railroad line between Goppenstein and Brig remains closed

The railroad line between Goppenstein and Brig remains closed due to the incident. Passengers will have to change to replacement buses. The interruption is expected to last at least into the afternoon, with some reports of a closure lasting into the night. The authorities are now investigating the exact course of the avalanche and the impact on the infrastructure.

The Valais cantonal police publish an initial image of the derailed train in Goppenstein VS. Kapo Wallis

It had snowed heavily in the region in recent days. A few days earlier, an avalanche had already occurred in the Goppenstein area, at that time without any injuries. The current weather conditions with persistent snowfall are significantly increasing the risk of avalanches in several alpine areas.

