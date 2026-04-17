Three months after the fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS, the Suva clinics are taking stock and reporting initial rehabilitation successes. (archive picture) Keystone

Three months after the fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS, the Suva clinics have reported initial successes in the rehabilitation of patients. 16 injured people have been discharged from the facilities in Sion VS and Bellikon AG.

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The patients have "largely returned to their everyday lives, have resumed work or school activities or are gradually finding their way back into their familiar environment", the Suva clinics announced on Friday.

The initial rehabilitation successes would underline the importance of early and specialized care for the return to life after this serious fire incident. Feedback from the agencies involved so far confirms that coordination from initial care through acute treatment to rehabilitation is working well.

The processes are clearly regulated and those involved are working closely together in a coordinated manner. According to Gianni R. Rossi, CEO of the Suva clinics, this is particularly important in the rehabilitation of complex accidents.

Currently, eight patients with burns on fifty to seventy percent of the body surface are still being treated by highly specialized teams in the Suva clinics. The repatriation of patients treated abroad will continue, according to the organization.

The clinics currently expect to be able to admit around 15 new patients with burns to more than 70 percent of their body surface area in the coming weeks and months.