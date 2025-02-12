Numerous mercenaries are fighting in Ukraine - including some from Switzerland. Symbolbild: Keystone

A Swiss national has died in the war in Ukraine. The exact circumstances are still unclear. Meanwhile, the political debate about Swiss mercenaries is ongoing.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss citizen has died in Russia's war of aggression.

The FDFA confirms the death of a Swiss citizen in Ukraine.

Serving in a foreign army is prohibited in Switzerland. Show more

A Swiss citizen has died in the war in Ukraine, as confirmed by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) in a report by SRF. The Swiss embassy in Kiev was informed by the Ukrainian army that a Swiss citizen had died in the fighting.

However, the exact circumstances of his death are still unclear, as no information is available about his unit or place of deployment. The Swiss military justice system is also not yet aware of this case.

The question of how many Swiss are fighting in Ukraine remains unanswered. There are currently 13 criminal proceedings pending for service in a foreign army, which is prohibited in Switzerland.

Political discussion underway

Jona Neidhart is one of the Swiss who are fighting abroad despite the threat of criminal proceedings. In an interview with SRF, he emphasizes that his priority at the moment is Ukraine and that he is prepared to accept the punishment in Switzerland as soon as his health no longer allows him to remain at war.

The political discussion about the punishment of Swiss mercenaries is ongoing. SP National Councillor Jon Pult is calling for an amnesty for these individuals, as he believes they are fighting for the values of democracy and sovereignty.

A parliamentary initiative on this topic is being discussed in the National Council's Legal Affairs Committee. Philipp Matthias Bregy from the Centre Party rejects the demand and emphasizes the importance of the ban on mercenaries in line with Swiss neutrality.

Criminals in mercenary army

Volunteers from all over the world, including people with a criminal background, are fighting in the International Legion of the Ukrainian army.

Patrick Messmer, a Swiss drone pilot in the Ukrainian military intelligence service (GUR), reports that the soldiers' personal pasts are rarely discussed. Despite their different backgrounds, the soldiers work together, as everyone depends on each other in war.

