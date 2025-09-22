According to a report, the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) is not exhausting all possibilities in the area of left-wing extremism. (symbolic image) Keystone

The Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) is not using all the means available within the legal framework in the fight against left-wing extremist violence. This is the conclusion of a report by the supervisory authority for the FIS (AB-ND), which was reported on by Radio SRF.

The FIS is not in a position to fulfill its mandate optimally, according to the report of the supervisory authority. The reasons for this include a lack of personnel and a deterioration in cooperation with the cantonal security services.

According to Prisca Fischer, Head of the FIS, the fact that the FIS is not using all the resources at its disposal also has to do with the management culture. "The management culture almost leads to staff being overly cautious," Fischer told SRF.

The FIS has strengthened its capacities in the area of left-wing extremism and is planning further expansion, he wrote in a statement made available to Keystone-SDA. The intelligence service justifies its decision not to use individual resources in certain cases with security considerations.