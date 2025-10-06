  1. Residential Customers
Police diver died during operation Fisherman finds dead woman (67) near Wettingen AG hydroelectric power station

Dominik Müller

6.10.2025

A diver from the Zurich cantonal police died in an accident during a search operation in the River Limmat.
A police diver died while searching for her. The missing woman has now been recovered dead from the Limmat.

06.10.2025, 10:12

06.10.2025, 10:19

A fisherman discovered a dead person near the hydroelectric power station in Wettingen AG on Sunday morning. The Aargau cantonal police recovered the person from the power plant's trash rack.

According to a police statement, the 67-year-old woman is the person who has been missing since last Sunday, September 28. During the search operation for her at the time, a police diver from the Zurich cantonal police died in a diving accident.

Further investigations into the woman, who has now been found dead, are being conducted by the Aargau cantonal police and the Baden public prosecutor's office.