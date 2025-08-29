An impressive catch in Lake Neuchâtel could set a new record for Switzerland. Two fishermen pulled a huge catfish weighing over 100 kilograms out of the water.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two professional fishermen have caught a 2.43-metre-long catfish weighing over 100 kilograms in Lake Neuchâtel.

The catch required a 25-minute feat of strength and led to physical discomfort for one of the fishermen.

According to experts, catfish are growing larger and larger due to global warming, but do not pose a danger to humans. Show more

Two professional fishermen have made an extraordinary catch in Lake Neuchâtel near Bevaix NE. They pulled a catfish with a length of 2.43 meters and a weight of over 100 kilograms out of the water. This is possibly the largest specimen caught in Switzerland.

The catch was the result of an intense 25-minute fight, as reported by "RTS". One of the fishermen, Nicolas Chevalier, had to use all his strength to tire the fish out and finally hoist it into the boat.

The fight with the giant catfish left its mark: Chevalier suffered from pain in his arm and back for a week. To ensure the quality of the meat, the catfish was quickly cut up after being caught.

Global warming causes catfish to grow

The Swiss Fishing Association was informed immediately and received photos and videos to document the extraordinary catch.

Global warming is contributing to catfish reaching ever larger sizes. The world record for a catfish is 2.85 meters. Nevertheless, there is no danger for swimmers, as Julien Perrot, biologist and founder of the magazine "La Salamandre", explained to "RTS".

Catfish, which also hunt for birds on the surface of the water, mainly focus on other fish and not on humans.