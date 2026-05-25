Boats were once again stolen from Lake Hallwil despite the jetties being locked. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

Unknown persons are stealing fishing equipment from private jetties on Lake Hallwil - despite the access being locked. The police are now investigating.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Once again, boats have been stolen from Lake Hallwil despite the jetties being locked.

Urs Wittwer was robbed of bait and an expensive fishing rod worth several thousand francs.

The police are now investigating how the perpetrators got onto the secured jetties and are warning boat owners to be careful. Show more

Urs Wittwer was struck by the blow when he wanted to go fishing: "There was a lot more in here, I'm missing almost everything," he told TeleM1. Thieves have almost completely emptied his boat at the jetty in Boniswil AG.

Bait and his fishing rod, worth a few thousand francs, are gone. Wittwer is glad, however, that his entire boat was not stolen. Nevertheless: "It's a no-go to enter a private jetty that is locked, remove the tarpaulins from the boats and steal things," the 65-year-old continues.

Around two weeks ago, a boat was also stolen in Tennwil - on the other side of the lake. The jetty is normally locked here too.

"While one wonders who is stealing fishing equipment and why, the question also arises as to how the perpetrators get over these barriers," says Bernhard Graser, media spokesman for the Aargau cantonal police, to Tele M1. "After all, they are secured with keys and badges, and in the end the stolen goods have to be taken away again. These are questions that we can't answer yet," the media spokesperson continued.

Boat owners warn with flyers

According to Wittwer, boat owners on Lake Hallwil warn each other about thefts with flyers and advise people to inform the police if they notice anything unusual.

It is troublesome for everyone that the equipment can no longer be left on the boat without worry. Wittwer hopes that no more thefts will occur on Lake Hallwil.