Accident in Neftenbach ZH Five-axle truck loaded with sand crashes into a row of trees

Dominik Müller

3.9.2025

Neftenbach. A truck crashed in Neftenbach ZH on Wednesday.

Neftenbach. The driver had to be taken to hospital for a check-up.

Neftenbach. The vehicle was totaled.

Neftenbach. In the accident, the truck crashed into a row of trees.

A truck crashed in Neftenbach ZH on Wednesday morning. The driver had to go to hospital.

03.09.2025, 10:32

A self-accident involving a truck caused delays in morning traffic in Neftenbach ZH on Wednesday.

Shortly after 7 a.m., a 52-year-old driver was driving a truck loaded with sand on the main road in the direction of Wülflingen. For reasons as yet unknown, the five-axle truck veered off the road to the right, crashed into a row of trees and finally came to a halt on the footpath and cycle path.

The driver was taken to hospital for a check-up. The accident caused an unknown amount of damage to property and land.

The exact cause of the accident is not yet known and is being investigated by the Zurich cantonal police. Police specialists secured the evidence at the scene.