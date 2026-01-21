Donald Trump gave a one-and-a-half-hour speech in Davos. However, several statements on trade, Greenland, wind energy and Nato are factually controversial or demonstrably false.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump used his Davos speech for an hour-and-a-half-long show of force - and sprinkled in several questionable or false claims.

He once again mocked Karin Keller-Sutter, even though it was he who inflated the trade deficit and thus made Switzerland look worse.

Trump also deviated from verifiable facts, sometimes significantly, on wind energy, Greenland and the 2020 election.

Even on the topic of NATO, he stuck to a narrative of sacrifice that ignored the historical support of the allies. Show more

US President Donald Trump gave a highly anticipated speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The speech was scheduled to last 45 minutes, but ended up lasting around an hour and a half.

It was followed with particular attention around the world because the autocratic Trump is currently stoking several fires or fanning existing conflicts - from his Greenland fantasies to the reissue of a kind of "Monroe Doctrine", with which Washington increasingly wants to dictate the course of other states. Five points stood out in the speech that call for clarification.

«She treated me badly.»

Trump's recollection of a telephone conversation with Federal Councillor and then President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter was particularly explosive for Switzerland. Trump consistently referred to her as "Prime Minister" instead of "President" - and made fun of her: "The Prime Minister always said - no, no, don't do that, we're such a small country."

He again accused Keller-Sutter of treating him badly and repeated the figure of a 41 billion dollar trade deficit that his government believes Switzerland has with the USA. However, this figure does not include trade in services. If goods and services are added together, the deficit is less than 9 billion dollars. In Trump's perception, however, this does not count, which is why he probably took it personally when a head of state vehemently contradicted him.

When asked by Blick, the Department of Finance responded curtly: "We assume that the Swiss population knows how to classify this," said spokesman Pascal Hollenstein.

Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter was under pressure in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs against Switzerland. sda

«The more wind turbines a country builds, the worse off it is and the more money it loses.»

Trump described renewable energies as a "green new scam" and targeted wind power in particular. He claimed that energy costs were rising in Europe because wind turbines were being built. This is not tenable. A recent report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) concludes that wind energy is around 53 percent cheaper worldwide than the cheapest fossil alternative.

Trump's second claim is also false: "China makes almost all the wind turbines, and yet I haven't found any wind farms in China."

If you are looking for wind farms in China, you don't have to look far. The country operates by far the most turbines in the world and has around 44 percent of global wind power capacity.

China does have a lot of wind farms. Popolon/ CC-BY-SA

«We gave Greenland back to Denmark.»

Trump also retold the story around Greenland - claiming that the US "gave" the island back to Denmark after the Second World War. This is misleading to the point of being false. The United States never owned Greenland, so they couldn't give it back. Greenland has been part of the Danish empire for over 300 years.

Which is probably what Trump is alluding to: After the German occupation of Denmark in 1940, the Danish ambassador in Washington made an agreement with the US in 1941. It allowed the Americans to build bases on Greenland and protect the island militarily. The agreement expressly confirmed Danish sovereignty - it was about defense rights, not a transfer of territory. After the end of the war, the US presence remained at Denmark's request (1951 agreement, Thule Air Base).

Denmark's claim is also clearly documented historically: in 1933, the Permanent Court of International Justice in The Hague confirmed Denmark's "valid claim to sovereignty over the whole of Greenland". The USA had already officially recognized this claim in 1916/1917.

«2020 was a rigged election. Everyone knows that.»

In Davos, Trump once again repeated the claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

The fact is: Joe Biden was regularly and legitimately elected in November 2020. Over 60 court cases - right up to the Supreme Court - failed, mostly due to a lack of evidence or a lack of standing. Election authorities from both parties and independent investigations came to the same conclusion: there was no large-scale fraud that could have overturned the result.

Even those closest to Trump refuted the narrative several times. His then Attorney General William Barr publicly stated that there was "no evidence" of voter fraud on a scale that would have changed the outcome.

«We have received nothing from NATO.»

Trump has been claiming for years that the USA is merely the paymaster in NATO and has received "nothing" in return. That is wrong. For Washington, NATO is a central instrument of military power projection - and a pillar of the USA's global leadership role.

The benefits of Nato for Washington became particularly clear after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001: for the first and so far only time in the history of Nato, Article 5 was invoked - at the express request of the USA.

As a result, NATO partners supported the United States in Afghanistan with troops, logistics, air surveillance, naval forces and overflight rights. Thousands of soldiers from allied countries fought and died alongside American units. The claim that the USA received "nothing" ignores this political and military solidarity.