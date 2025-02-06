One of the accused allegedly told the man to go back to Africa where he belonged. (theme picture) Picture: Keystone/Ennio Leanza

A policewoman and four police officers will have to answer to the Zurich district court today, Thursday. The public prosecutor is accusing them of abuse of authority. In 2021, they are alleged to have used violence during a body check.

The public prosecutor's office is demanding a conditional fine of 90 daily rates of CHF 130 for the policewoman and CHF 170 for the four police officers. A probationary period of two years is to apply to the sentences.

The incident took place on a summer evening in August 2021. A policewoman and a police officer were carrying out an identity check in the Wiedikon district of Zurich. When the accused police officer asked the man to identify himself, the man laughed at the police officer's high-pitched voice, according to the indictment from the public prosecutor's office.

"Furious and abusing his official authority", the police officer jerked the man forward with both hands and tried in vain to ram his knee into the man's stomach area, it continues.

The accused policewoman supported her colleague by allegedly putting her leg in front of the man and pushing him from behind, causing him to fall to the ground. According to the indictment, the man suffered various abrasions and tooth injuries as a result of the abusive exercise of official authority.

"Excessively violent"

Six hours later, the three other accused police officers carried out an ordered examination and body search on the same man - against the man's will. According to the indictment, they acted in an "excessively violent" manner.

Among other things, one police officer allegedly held the injured man in a pincer grip between his lower and upper jaw and simultaneously choked him from behind by the neck. According to the indictment, the man suffered considerable pain as a result and was unable to breathe for five seconds.

In addition, one of the accused allegedly bent the pads of the man's fingers backwards "with crude force" instead of simply running the pads of his fingers over the scanner in a rolling motion. Meanwhile, he allegedly told the man to go back to Africa, where he belonged.