Five young men allegedly cut the fiber optic cable network in Rheinfelden AG several times. (symbolic image) Keystone

From Monday, five young men will stand before the Rheinfelden district court. They are alleged to have committed numerous far-reaching offenses. The three main defendants face long prison sentences.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Five men are on trial before the Rheinfelden district court for numerous offenses.

Between 2022 and 2024, the "Wolfpack" group allegedly sabotaged fibre optic cables, committed cyber attacks, theft, arson and extortion, among other things.

Investigators do not see political motives, but group dynamics as the driving force; some of the acts were planned with a division of labor. Show more

The five Swiss suspects from the region are between 20 and 21 years old. Two men have been in custody since their arrest in early 2024. The public prosecutor's office has charged the three main accused with 41, 34 and 19 offenses.

The prosecution is requesting prison sentences of ten, eight and six years for these men . For two other men, a conditional prison sentence of 21 months (four offenses) and a conditional fine (one offense) are requested.

They called themselves the "wolf pack"

The group, who called themselves the "wolf pack" in their WhatsApp chat, are said to have committed their crimes between February 2022 and May 2024. This caused quite a stir: In December 2023, members of the group allegedly cut the fiber optic cable network in Rheinfelden several times. Thousands of customers were offline as a result.

The public prosecutor's office is also accusing the men of cyber attacks, commercial and gang theft. Other charges include multiple counts of attempted arson and disruption of public rail traffic, as well as multiple counts of attempted extortion.

The men are also alleged to have attempted extortion. The public prosecutor's office stated last July that some of the crimes were committed on a commercial and gang basis. The group allegedly stole around CHF 50,000 and caused property damage of CHF 400,000.

Prosecution sees no political motives

According to the public prosecutor's office, the investigation revealed no political or extremist motives. It was "a self-reinforcing group dynamic". The crimes had been planned and carried out in different compositions, in large numbers and partly based on a division of labor.

The police tracked down the perpetrators at the beginning of January 2024 in connection with a night-time break-in at a clubhouse in Möhlin in the Fricktal region of Aargau. Two 18-year-olds at the time were arrested.

The trial at Rheinfelden district court is scheduled to last a total of eight days. The court is sitting on the premises of the fire department. It plans to open the verdicts on June 11.

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