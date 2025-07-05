In addition to psychiatric institutions, retirement and nursing homes were also investigated. Here, too, abuses were uncovered. Frank Molter/dpa

An investigation by the National Commission for the Prevention of Torture reveals problematic practices in old people's homes and psychiatric wards, particularly in the treatment of dementia patients.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The National Commission criticizes the frequent restraint of dementia patients in psychiatric wards and old people's homes.

Such measures should only be used as a last resort and should be better documented.

The National Commission for the Prevention of Torture has revealed in a recent report that there are problematic practices in dealing with dementia patients in psychiatric wards and old people's homes. The "Blick" writes.

In the psychiatric clinics in Solothurn, patients were restrained for hours on end, often with abdominal belts or ankle cuffs at night and in a reclining chair during the day. These measures were often justified by a lack of staff and inadequate infrastructure.

In the last three years, over 2000 such restraints have been registered in Solothurn every year. Within two months, one person was restrained 19 times at night and almost as often during the day. At night, there is often only one nurse responsible for 17 patients, which exacerbates the situation.

Restraints as a last resort

The Anti-Torture Commission sharply criticizes this practice. Since 2021, 16 retirement and nursing homes and one psychiatric ward have been visited to investigate treatment in locked wards.

In Switzerland, around 156,900 people are affected by dementia, with around 33,800 new cases every year.

Martina Caroni, President of the Commission and an expert in international law at the University of Lucerne, explained to the newspaper that restraints should only be used as a last resort. Before that, milder measures such as lower beds or additional mattresses should be considered. According to Caroni, human rights also apply to people with dementia.

Caroni shows understanding for care staff: "We are aware that carers perform at their best in a challenging environment. Nevertheless, it is also necessary to protect the rights of people who lack capacity in the best possible way," she tells Blick.

She calls for stronger implementation of the existing rules and better documentation of measures. This should encourage carers to think carefully about their decisions.

"The Commission's comments are being taken seriously," the Psychiatric Services of the Solothurn Hospitals (SOH) told the newspaper. The canton, which has a supervisory function, is also involved.

Retirement and nursing homes also affected

In addition to psychiatric hospitals, retirement and nursing homes were also investigated. Almost all of the facilities visited have closed wards whose doors can only be opened with numerical codes or badges. These measures are intended to prevent wandering off and self-harm, but are legally controversial.

The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities rejects the confinement of dementia patients, while the European Convention on Human Rights allows it under certain conditions. The decisive factor is how the confinement is carried out.

A care contract is often concluded by relatives without a medical examination of milder means. Caroni is calling for an adult protection commission to review such decisions.

The nursing home association Curaviva emphasizes the responsibility of the cantons for planning and supervising dementia units. Care institutions should offer a balance between protection and self-determination.

Measures that restrict movement are applied with the utmost care and only after medical prescription and consultation with relatives.