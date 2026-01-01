The flags above the Federal Palace are flying at half-mast. blue News

Following the fatal accident in Crans-Montana, the Confederation has ordered flags of mourning to be flown. On Thursday afternoon, the Swiss flag will fly at half-mast on the Federal Palace and other federal buildings.

Sven Ziegler

Following the tragedy in Crans-Montana, the flags on federal buildings in Bern were flown at half-mast.

The Confederation classifies the accident as a disaster of national importance.

President Guy Parmelin will provide an update on the situation in Sion this afternoon. Show more

Anyone walking past the Federal Palace in Bern on Thursday afternoon will see the Swiss flag lowered. Mourning flags were also flown at other federal buildings in the federal capital. The accident in Crans-Montana is being classified by the authorities as a tragedy of national significance.

On request, the spokesperson for President Guy Parmelin confirmed that the flags were flown at half-mast due to the events in the Valais resort. Parmelin also intends to address the media in Sion late on Thursday afternoon at around 5.15 pm.

It is clearly regulated when Switzerland officially mourns. A federal directive specifies the cases in which mourning flags are to be flown - for example, in the event of the death of a member of the Federal Council, a foreign head of state or a serious disaster. In such situations, the Federal Council orders the Swiss flag to be flown at half-mast on federal buildings in the Bern conurbation.