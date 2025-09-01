Extinguishing work on the burning hall. Kantonspolizei Zürich

A warehouse and a barn went up in flames in Höri ZH on Sunday evening. The residents of the adjoining residential building were able to bring themselves to safety. No one was injured.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A warehouse and a barn caught fire in Höri on Sunday evening.

Three residents of a nearby house were uninjured and were able to escape.

The Zurich cantonal police are investigating the cause of the fire, with damage running into the hundreds of thousands. Show more

A large fire destroyed a warehouse and a barn in the Zurich municipality of Höri on Sunday evening. The police and fire department received the first emergency calls shortly after 9 pm. When the emergency services arrived on the scene, the hall was already fully engulfed in flames. The fire had also spread to an adjacent barn.

The residents of a nearby residential building were able to get themselves to safety in time. According to the police, the three people were not injured. Thanks to the rapid intervention of the fire department, it was possible to prevent the flames from spreading to the residential building.

Several hundred thousand francs of property damage

The Höri-Hochfelden, Bülach and Niederglatt fire departments were deployed. The extinguishing work was supported from the air by a drone from Zurich Protection & Rescue. The Zurich cantonal police also deployed drone specialists to support the investigation into the cause of the fire.

The property damage caused is considerable: initial estimates put it at several hundred thousand francs. In addition to the fire department and police, two ambulances from Bülach and Limmattal hospitals and an emergency doctor were deployed as a precaution. The governor of the Bülach district, an inspector from Gebäudeversicherung Kanton Zürich (GVZ), representatives of Elektrizitätswerke EKZ and Werksbetriebe Niederglatt as well as representatives of the municipality of Höri were also on site.

The police have started an investigation and are asking possible witnesses for information.