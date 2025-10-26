View of the Crap Sogn Gion in the Weisse Arena ski area. (archive picture) Keystone

Flims, Laax and Falera are jointly taking over the Weisse Arena ski area: following the clear yes vote by voters in Flims, the way is now clear for the purchase of the tourist infrastructure.

Keystone-SDA SDA

On Sunday, Flims GR was the last of the three municipalities to approve the takeover of the tourist infrastructure of the Weisse Arena ski area. 85.5 percent said yes to the purchase in the referendum.

According to the municipality of Flims, the turnout was 67.7 percent. This means that the municipality's own Finanz Infra AG can now take over the cable cars, ski lifts, buildings and cable networks of the Weisse Arena Bergbahnen, according to a joint statement from the three municipalities.

Laax and Falera had already agreed to the takeover. In total, Weisse Arena intends to transfer its facilities to the public sector for CHF 94.5 million. Flims, Laax and Falera are to co-finance the takeover with a total of CHF 50 million. Flims and Laax will each contribute CHF 20 million.

Falera is contributing 10 million francs. The non-party municipal president of Falera, Norbert Good, said on Thursday that this would make Swiss mountain railway history.