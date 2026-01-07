According to the FOPH, this year's flu epidemic is one of the biggest. (symbolic image) Keystone

Flu activity in Switzerland continues to increase. According to the Federal Office of Public Health, there are many indications that the current flu epidemic is one of the most severe in recent years. The peak has not yet been reached.

This is what the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) wrote in a new situation assessment on Wednesday. The peak of the flu epidemic has not yet been reached.

According to the FOPH figures, there were 33.50 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza per 100,000 inhabitants last week, 4.6 percent fewer than in the previous week. However, this is due to delays in reporting due to the festive season, as a spokesperson for the FOPH explained to the Keystone-SDA news agency on request. This figure is set to rise.

Outpatient consultations due to acute respiratory infections are already on the rise again following the decline over the festive period.

New subtypes detected

According to the FOPH, mainly influenza viruses of the subtypes "A(H3N2)" and "A(H1N1)pdm09" are currently being detected in Switzerland. In addition, a new subclade of the H3N2 subtype is also circulating, as preliminary analyses of samples show, according to the FOPH. According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), there is currently no evidence of an increased severity of infection with viruses of this subclade.

Regionally, the highest number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people was in the cantons of Schaffhausen (66.54), Basel-Stadt (61.57) and Jura (56.12); the lowest in the cantons of Appenzell Ausserrhoden (8.82), Obwalden (12.61) and Uri (15.68).

RSV figures also on the rise

The widespread respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is also continuing to spread in Switzerland. The RSV viral load in wastewater has continued to rise in many regions. According to the FOPH, the current development of the RSV viral load in wastewater is comparable to that of last season.

However, the Covid-19 wave peaked in the fall of last year and the number of infections has been slowly decreasing since then. According to the FOPH, the current case numbers are in the same range as the case numbers a year ago.

