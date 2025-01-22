Owner of a pizzeria in Bern has to pay a fine. The hygiene measures were inadequate. Arno Burgi/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

A pizzeria in the canton of Bern has been fined. The reason: 17 violations were found during two food inspections. Among other things, spoiled food was found.

Lea Oetiker

In a pizzeria in the canton of Bern, the cantonal laboratory found 17 violations during two inspections. For example, the food was stored too warm. In some cases, the food was found on the dirty floor or on private objects, such as a prayer mat.

According to the inspection, the kitchen appliances were also insufficiently cleaned. Sliced and dried kebab meat was found in many places. In addition, the restaurant was heavily infested with flies, as reported by "20 Minuten".

Although the issues were reported during the inspection in July 2024, they were not remedied or only insufficiently remedied despite the threat of a penalty.

Spoiled food found

The next inspection - just a few months later - also revealed numerous violations. Once again, food was stored too warm, some of it was past its use-by date and spoiled food was found. Some of the restaurant's sanitary facilities were heavily mouldy.

The person in charge of the restaurant had not complied with the provisions of food legislation, although he should have been aware of them if he had exercised due care, according to the summary penalty order issued by the public prosecutor's office of the Canton of Bern.

The owner has now been sentenced to a fine of 990 francs and must also pay 300 francs in fees. A total of 1290 francs is due.