A person switches a car radio from FM to DAB. The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation has switched off the outdated ultra-short wave radio antennas (FM) at the end of December 2024 (archive image). sda

The early departure from analog FM radio is costing SRG listeners: three months after the switch-off, some of its stations are experiencing drastic drops in reach - particularly in French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino.

Carlotta Henggeler

Together with the Federal Office of Communications (Bakom), the radio industry in Switzerland has decided to completely discontinue analog FM broadcasting by the end of 2026 at the latest. SRG has brought this step forward and switched off its FM transmitters as early as December 31, 2024. The main reason for this is the advanced digitalization of radio usage: over 80 percent of radio minutes listened to are now on digital channels such as DAB+ or the internet.

As a fee-financed company, SRG is not dependent on advertising income from the radio sector, unlike private providers. With the early exit, it wants to facilitate the transition to digital broadcasting - not least because the operation of analog FM technology is associated with high costs and is increasingly inefficient.

Drastic loss of reach

Three months after the switch-off, Mediapulse AG provides the first reliable figures on radio usage in the first quarter of 2025. SRG radio's market share fell by six percentage points compared to the same quarter of the previous year, but at 53% it remains well ahead of the private broadcasters, which together have 41%.

The decline in net reach, i.e. the number of people who have listened to at least one SRG radio station within a day, is much more noticeable.

Across all language regions, the decline is 15 percent. The stations in French-speaking Switzerland (RTS: -25%) and Ticino (RSI: -29%) were particularly affected, while SRF lost 18% of its reach in German-speaking Switzerland. No reliable figures are currently available for Romansh-speaking Switzerland (RTR).

SRG had anticipated temporary declines and emphasized that listener numbers are expected to stabilize by the end of 2026 with the nationwide switchover to digital receivers and the planned FM switch-off across the country.

In addition, a new study on digital radio migration is being carried out on behalf of OFCOM, the results of which are expected in summer 2025.

