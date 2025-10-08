Kalberwurst is a Glarus sausage specialty. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

An inspection of regional cooked sausages in Graubünden and Glarus reveals that the ingredients are correct, but the labels are often not. Almost every second sausage was incorrectly labeled.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you No foreign meat was found in cooked sausages from Graubünden and Glarus.

Nevertheless, 13 out of 21 products had deficiencies in the declaration, such as incorrect order of ingredients or missing information on allergens.

The proportion of correctly declared sausages has increased significantly compared to the previous year. Show more

The good news first: there is no foreign meat in the cooked sausages from Graubünden and Glarus. This is shown by a recent random sample from the cantonal food inspection authority. However, the industry is not entirely free of complaints.

21 sausages from 13 points of sale were tested - including classics such as Cervelat, Wienerli and Glarner Kalberwurst. The laboratory of the Office for Food Safety and Animal Health tested the products for meat content, fat content and salt. The labels were also scrutinized.

Often incorrectly declared

The result: there were defects in 13 products. The order of the ingredients was particularly often incorrect. It is important to know this: The order in the list of ingredients reveals the proportion of the ingredient in the product. In three cases, the meat content did not match the declaration. Two manufacturers failed to correctly highlight allergenic ingredients.

Particularly striking: in Glarus, eight out of nine sausages from four companies had to be rejected. The inspectors requested the recipes and compared them with the specifications of the Swiss Meat Association and the specifications for Glarus veal sausage.

Nevertheless, the proportion of correctly declared sausages has risen - from a meagre 10 percent in the previous year to 38 percent. Manufacturers have been given deadlines to rectify the shortcomings. The industry remains under observation.