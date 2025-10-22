The "Nelson Pub" in Bern did not come off well. Screenshot Google Maps

Inspectors have found serious hygiene deficiencies in the "Nelson Pub" on Schwarztorstrasse in Bern - from vermin in the fridge to expired food. The operator was fined and is now vowing to do better.

When inspectors from the cantonal food inspectorate turned up unannounced at the Nelson Pub in Bern at the beginning of June, they were presented with a sobering picture: Vermin were crawling in the drinks fridge and other refrigerators contained open packaging without adequate protection. In the kitchen, at the buffet and in the storage area, numerous appliances were visibly dirty - food, waste and clothes were strewn about, as the "Berner Zeitung" writes.

The temperature specifications were also disregarded: Frozen products such as baguettes were not stored cold enough, and the automatic dosing of the detergent in the dishwasher was not working. In addition, several foods lacked declarations on allergens or opening dates, which made traceability impossible.

After the first visit, the inspectorate ordered a deep clean. But even a week later, the situation had hardly changed. Even during a third inspection, dirty surfaces and equipment were again found - including the refrigeration unit where the vermin had previously been discovered.

Pub owner vows to improve

Because the business repeatedly failed to comply with the requirements, the inspectors filed a complaint with the public prosecutor's office. The latter ultimately sentenced the owner to a fine of CHF 1,175 plus CHF 300 in legal costs for violating the Foodstuffs Act.

The penalty order refers to "inadequate hygienic handling of food and utensils". The obligatory concept for self-regulation was also missing or had been implemented inadequately.

When asked by the "Berner Zeitung", the pub manager confirmed the incident: the complaints concerned an area of the pub that was hardly used, and no hygiene deficiencies were found in the bar area. "The shortcomings were discussed with the inspector and dealt with by means of a fine," he explains. The cleaning procedures have since been adapted and all operating zones will be kept clean in accordance with regulations in future.