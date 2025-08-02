In the canton of Aargau, a house resident surprised a burglar. sda

A few days ago, a house resident surprised a burglar late at night and held him back until the police arrested him. Because the intruder fought back, the resident suffered injuries.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the night of July 31, a 68-year-old homeowner in Wildegg AG surprised a burglar who kicked him in the face - but the resident was able to restrain the perpetrator and alert the police.

The burglar, a 24-year-old Moroccan asylum seeker, had entered the house via a smashed basement window and was arrested on the spot.

According to the police, items found on him point to further burglaries outside the canton; the public prosecutor's office is investigating. Show more

The crime scene was a detached house in Wildegg AG late on Wednesday evening, July 30, 2025. The resident returned home from a party at 11.30 p.m. and noticed that a light was on upstairs. He immediately checked and came across a stranger walking towards him on the stairs. The stranger kicked the resident in the face and tried to escape. However, the resident bravely grabbed the intruder and managed to hold him back and call the police at the same time.

Several patrols from the Aargau cantonal police and the Lenzburg regional police arrived and were able to arrest the young man.

The 68-year-old resident of the house suffered a bruise and a scratch on his face. As it turned out, the arrested man must have smashed a cellar window and entered the house from there.

The suspect was a 24-year-old Moroccan who is an asylum seeker in Switzerland. Suspected stolen property was found in his possession, which, according to initial findings, leads to offenses outside the canton. The Aargau cantonal police have begun their investigation. The Lenzburg-Aarau public prosecutor's office is conducting a criminal investigation.