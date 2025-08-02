The crime scene was a detached house in Wildegg AG late on Wednesday evening, July 30, 2025. The resident returned home from a party at 11.30 p.m. and noticed that a light was on upstairs. He immediately checked and came across a stranger walking towards him on the stairs. The stranger kicked the resident in the face and tried to escape. However, the resident bravely grabbed the intruder and managed to hold him back and call the police at the same time.
Several patrols from the Aargau cantonal police and the Lenzburg regional police arrived and were able to arrest the young man.
The 68-year-old resident of the house suffered a bruise and a scratch on his face. As it turned out, the arrested man must have smashed a cellar window and entered the house from there.
The suspect was a 24-year-old Moroccan who is an asylum seeker in Switzerland. Suspected stolen property was found in his possession, which, according to initial findings, leads to offenses outside the canton. The Aargau cantonal police have begun their investigation. The Lenzburg-Aarau public prosecutor's office is conducting a criminal investigation.