For FOPH Director Anne Lévy, the treatment of older people was one of the most serious mistakes during the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview, she outlines how Switzerland can better prepare for the next epidemic.

According to Anne Lévy, the biggest mistake during the coronavirus pandemic was the way the older population was treated. "They were the most vulnerable", said the Director of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) in an interview with the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung".

Too little attention had been paid to those affected, for example when they wanted to see their relatives, while others had demanded more protection. According to Lévy, this showed that there was no one solution for everyone and that there was still room for improvement in this area of conflict. She conceded that it would probably have been possible to ease up on the boys earlier. "We have always tried to maintain each measure only for as long as necessary. Even if we had to accept criticism for certain opening steps, for example in schools," the FOPH Director continued. "Overall, we have managed the pandemic well in Switzerland with our middle course."

When asked whether the virus was dangerous enough to justify all the interventions in the freedom of the population, Lévy said: "We took measures to avoid overburdening the healthcare systems. I still have images in my head of Bergamo or Central Park in New York, where people were given makeshift treatment in tents, if you can call it treatment at all." The aim was to prevent anyone in Switzerland with a Covid infection, a heart attack or a complex leg fracture from having to receive such care due to overstretched hospitals. Switzerland had achieved this. The "measures were therefore justified", Lévy continued. The electorate had supported this policy in three votes. "This was unprecedented anywhere else in the world," emphasized the head of the FOPH in the interview.

Epidemics Act: creating clearer responsibilities

The revised Epidemics Act should create clearer responsibilities in future, strengthen the say of the cantons and parliament and give measures greater democratic legitimacy. Coronavirus notifications from laboratories will only be sent digitally, and fax notifications will no longer be accepted from 2028, said Lévy.

In addition, the federal government should be able to procure medical supplies on a subsidiary basis in the event of shortages. Lévy referred to cantonal responsibility for healthcare and personnel, while government incentives or the army pharmacy could help with medicines. The Federal Council is examining various models with the aim of strengthening security of supply. Parliament will now discuss the bill.

The Mass-voll organization has already announced that it is preparing a referendum against the changes to the law. In their view, the Epidemics Act is a "pure instrument of power that undermines the separation of powers to the detriment of the people and the state". The movement had already forced three votes on the Covid-19 law. The people clearly said yes to the government and parliament's course three times.