The vaccine from the manufacturer Moderna against the coronavirus. (theme picture) Picture: Keystone/dpa/Friso Gentsch

An SVP National Councillor from Solothurn has prevailed in a tenacious legal battle against the FOPH. Switzerland's previously secret coronavirus vaccine contracts with Moderna and Novavax have now been disclosed.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you SVP National Councillor Rémy Wyssmann from Solothurn has fought for full disclosure of the coronavirus vaccine contracts with Moderna and Novavax before the Federal Administrative Court.

The FOPH had resisted publication for years, arguing that secrecy was in the interests of Switzerland and its international relations.

The court did not see sufficient grounds for this and ruled that transparency has priority under the Publicity Act.

Wyssmann is now calling for the FOPH to negotiate future contracts more carefully and with Switzerland's interests in mind. Show more

SVP National Councillor Rémy Wyssmann from Solothurn was able to celebrate a major victory last week: the lawyer fought for the publication of the coronavirus vaccine contracts with the two companies Moderna and Novavax before the Federal Administrative Court.

For the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), the ruling is a resounding defeat. The legal department had gone to great lengths to prevent the disclosure of the conditions under which Switzerland had purchased vaccines worth several hundred million Swiss francs.

The background: the contract with Moderna stipulated exactly how the FOPH should react if citizens wanted to know too much about the deal.

You need to know this: In Switzerland, the principle of public access has been in force for almost 20 years - every document from a federal authority can be viewed. This is intended to create transparency and prevent abuse of office and corruption. If authorities wish to withhold information, they must justify this on the basis of a clearly defined list of exceptions.

BAG had to defend intransparency "to the best of its ability"

The contract between the FOPH and Moderna aimed to restrict precisely this principle. The news portal "Watson" had already reported on this four years ago. At that time, one wording of the contract remained secret - it obliged the FOPH to use ████ to prevent the disclosure of confidential information. What exactly was hidden behind the black ink remained concealed.

That changed last week: "Reasonable Best Efforts". The FOPH therefore had to make a contractual effort to keep everything as secret as possible.

Not only that: the Federal Office was to inform Moderna within ten days as soon as transparency requests were received. The two were then to jointly examine how such requests could be rejected.

The lawyer from Solothurn experienced for himself what this looks like in practice: When Wyssmann requested access in August 2021, the FOPH promptly refused - without involving Moderna as required. Instead, the office declared that disclosure would jeopardize "professional, business or manufacturing secrets". End of the discussion.

But Wyssmann did not give up. After years of paperwork and several instances, he was proved right at the beginning of 2026: the Federal Administrative Court ordered the FOPH to fully disclose the vaccine contracts - more than five years after they were concluded.

SVP National Councillor is pleased

This also made concrete figures public for the first time. The federal government paid between 32 and 35 dollars for Moderna vaccine, depending on the dose, and just under 40 dollars for pre-filled syringes. For Novavax it was around 22 dollars per dose. In total, the federal government spent around one billion francs - plus several thousand francs in legal costs and dozens of working hours to keep the contracts secret. In addition, an unknown number of hours were billed to the pharmaceutical companies by renowned law firms to defend the secrecy.

The FOPH justified its secrecy with alleged risks for future vaccine procurements and international relations. The court disagreed: there was no evidence that disclosure could damage Switzerland's reputation or relations.

Wyssmann, who has since been elected to the National Council, was pleased with the decision. He told blue News: "I expect the FOPH, with its many good lawyers, to work harder in future when such contracts are negotiated. Back then, the contracts were signed as if on a conveyor belt - without taking Swiss interests sufficiently into account. This must not happen again."