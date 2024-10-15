There will not only be more cases of flu this winter, but also more infections with the coronavirus. (archive image) Keystone

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) is warning against the flu again this year. People at increased risk are recommended to be vaccinated against both influenza and the coronavirus.

According to the FOPH, people with chronic illnesses such as respiratory or heart disease, pregnant women, premature babies and anyone aged 65 and over are at an increased risk of complications.

In its press release on Tuesday, the Federal Office of Public Health recommends vaccination for all people at risk of complications from the age of six months, as well as anyone who comes into close professional or private contact with people at increased risk of complications. According to the FOPH, both vaccinations - against influenza and Covid-19 - offer good protection against serious illness.

The best time to get vaccinated against the flu is therefore mid-October until the start of the flu epidemic, which is usually expected between mid-December and mid-March. You can get vaccinated on National Flu Vaccination Day on November 8 at many doctors' surgeries and pharmacies throughout Switzerland. This is also possible without prior appointment.

If a vaccination is recommended and is carried out in a hospital or by a doctor, the compulsory health insurance will cover the costs - subject to the deductible and excess.

People without a vaccination recommendation can also be vaccinated after individual consideration and decision. They and all those who are vaccinated in a vaccination pharmacy pay for the vaccination themselves.

