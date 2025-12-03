The flu epidemic has hit Switzerland. (symbolic image) Keystone

Last week, the FOPH reported 459 laboratory-confirmed cases of flu. That's twice as many as a year ago. The FOPH recorded similarly high flu figures in 2022.

The flu season is picking up speed in Switzerland. Last week, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) reported 459 laboratory-confirmed cases of flu - almost twice as many as in the previous week and more than twice as many as at the same time a year ago.

The FOPH recorded 5.05 cases of flu per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the figures published on Wednesday. A year ago, this figure was 2.05 in the same calendar week.

However, according to the FOPH, the indicators for the start of the flu epidemic do not paint a uniform picture. However, they do suggest that the start of the flu epidemic is imminent.

Most cases in Ticino

The FOPH recorded similarly high flu figures in 2022, when the flu epidemic began comparatively early. In 2022/23, the peak of the flu epidemic was already recorded in mid-December, whereas in the previous two years this was not the case until the end of January.

Regionally, the values per 100,000 inhabitants last week were highest in Ticino (20.90) and lowest in Zug (0.75).