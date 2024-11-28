A hotel in Saas-Fee VS is offering a new season pass. Archivbild: Keystone

A hotel will soon be opening in Saas-Fee VS with a special subscription model for the winter season. Guests can stay overnight indefinitely for a flat rate.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Revier Mountain Lodge in Saas-Fee offers guests unlimited overnight stays in the winter season for 999 francs.

However, there are restrictions such as short-term bookings and a maximum of seven nights in a row.

The concept is aimed at price-conscious guests and could be extended to other hotels and seasons if successful. Show more

A new hotel concept is being introduced in Saas-Fee VS - with an unusual subscription model. The Revier Mountain Lodge offers guests the opportunity to stay as often as they like throughout the winter season for a one-off payment of CHF 999. "Blick" first reported on this.

The offer starts on January 22, 2025 and is aimed at price-sensitive guests who want to benefit from the flexibility and favorable conditions. The subscription model allows guests to book a double room in the Smart Cabin category, whereby the second bed can be used at no additional cost.

However, there are restrictions: Bookings can only be made two days in advance and the stay is limited to a maximum of seven consecutive nights. Bookings can be made again after a break of two days. According to Daniel Renggli, CEO of the Revier Hospitality Group, the concept is aimed at Saas-Fee's loyal clientele, who have already been attracted by previous offers.

Not just a marketing gimmick

Revier Mountain Lodge is expecting around 50 subscribers for the coming winter season. Although the subscription is not primarily intended to increase sales, according to Renggli it is not just a marketing stunt: "If we have positive experiences, we will consider introducing the offer in other hotels and possibly all year round, possibly in an adapted form," he tells Blick.

The Revier Hospitality Group already operates hotels in Adelboden, Dubai, Lenzerheide and Montafon, with further locations in the pipeline. The new lodge in Saas-Fee, which cost 32 million francs, offers 82 rooms and is aimed at a modern clientele.

Hotel subscriptions are rare, but some businesses use them to attract digital nomads in the low season. Roland Schegg, Professor of Tourism, sees the Revier Mountain Lodge concept as an interesting strategy. He emphasizes that a test run makes sense to find out whether additional revenue can be generated, but warns of the danger of cannibalizing regular business.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content derived from AI is verified by the editorial team.