Extremely warm summers are becoming increasingly common in Europe. (archive image) Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

Switzerland is warming up faster than expected, although climate models usually predict global developments well. This is also influencing travel behavior, as more and more people are looking for cooler destinations.

Lea Oetiker

The climate models of recent decades have proven to be surprisingly reliable - at least when it comes to global developments. This is what climatologist Erich Fischer tells blue News.

Even the predictions made from the 1990s onwards have largely come true on a global scale. Since then, the models have been refined further and further so that global trends are now mapped very reliably.

Climate forecasts have also been made in Switzerland since the beginning of the millennium. "Here, too, we can say that they have basically come true," says Fischer. However: "The summer temperatures of the last ten years were clearly at the upper end of what was previously expected," he continues.

According to Fischer, the years 2015, 2018 and 2022 were particularly striking, as the summers in these years were exceptionally hot. They are among the warmest since measurements began and clearly show that temperatures are now reaching levels that would hardly have been thought possible in the past.

In other words: "Our estimates were rather cautious, and reality has actually tended to exceed expectations somewhat. The climate has therefore changed more than we assumed at the time," Fischer continues.

Reasons for the deviation: particulate matter and high-pressure weather

There are two reasons for the deviation. The first reason: "Particulate matter has decreased significantly since the 1980s," explains Fischer. Although this is good for health, particulate matter also had a cooling effect and somewhat masked global warming. "This effect has now almost disappeared. However, the full extent of the warming has only become visible in the last ten to twenty years."

The second reason: "We had more summery high-pressure weather," says Fischer. In other words, fewer clouds and more heat in summer. This has further accelerated the warming, but could slow it down again somewhat in the future, according to the climatologist.

In November, new climate scenarios will be published that take both of these reasons into account. It is also pointed out that some forecasts will have to be adjusted upwards, as certain warming levels were reached earlier than originally assumed.

It is not yet possible to say whether the upcoming summer will actually be a hot summer. However, one indication could be that the spring in the UK and the Scandinavian countries was unusually dry. This is a prerequisite for a hot summer, but it is no guarantee.

In the long term, however, a clear trend is emerging: summers in Switzerland will continue to get warmer in the coming decades.

The north is a popular travel destination

The increasing drought and heat in Switzerland are also influencing people's leisure and travel behavior. "The north is definitely on trend, and has been for years," writes Nick Gerber, media spokesperson at Globetrotter, when asked by blue News. "Especially in the last ten to fifteen years."

Gerber can't say for sure whether the north is becoming more popular because of the heat. "The north fascinates with its great nature and landscapes. But of course the climate is also pleasant," he continues. The forest fires that occur every year in Portugal, Spain and Greece also lead people to choose a destination in the north.

The growing popularity of the north can also be seen in the current booking trend and in recommendations for 2025: "Northern Europe and the Azores are very popular with us at the moment," says Gerber. "As is North America, although Canada has certainly increased at the expense of the USA."

Muriel Wolf, media spokesperson at Hotelplan, also writes on request: "The proportion of cooler regions in the booking volume has increased in recent years. The UK, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Ireland and Denmark are particularly popular this year."

However, Greece, Spain and Cyprus remain among the top destinations for the Swiss.