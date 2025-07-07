Immigration is not usually the cause of rising healthcare costs, as a new FSO study now shows. Symbolic image: sda

Contrary to SVP claims, foreign insured persons are a much smaller burden on the healthcare system than Swiss citizens. New figures show: Immigration is generally not a cost driver - with a few exceptions.

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to new figures, people with foreign health insurance incur almost a third less healthcare costs on average than Swiss people.

The differences can be explained primarily by the younger age structure of foreign policyholders.

The new analysis contradicts the claim sometimes made by the SVP that foreigners are a greater burden on the healthcare system. Show more

Who and what is responsible for the rise in health insurance costs? This thorny question is repeatedly raised in political discourse.

For years, the SVP, for example, has claimed that immigration is the driving force behind higher healthcare expenditure. Now, for the first time, detailed figures are available that put the party's assumptions to the test - and are surprising.

This is because the new analysis by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) shows exactly the opposite: on average, foreign insured persons place a significantly lower burden on the healthcare system than Swiss nationals.

Almost 1000 francs difference per capita

According to the FSO report, the health expenditure for compulsory basic insurance for 193 nationalities between 2019 and 2022 was analyzed, including the years affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The most important finding: foreign nationals spend an average of CHF 2,569 per year, compared to CHF 3,554 for Swiss nationals. This corresponds to a difference of 28 percent - or almost CHF 1,000 per capita. According to the Tages-Anzeiger, one of the main reasons for the lower costs is the age structure.

The Swiss population is ageing - health costs rise massively, especially in the last years of life. Meanwhile, many immigrants are younger and of working age. So those who immigrate young, work, make contributions - and later leave the country again before they need care - ease the burden on the system.

At the bottom of the list are people from Malawi, with an average of just CHF 593 per year. Insured persons from countries such as South Korea, Fiji, Poland, China, Thailand and India are also well below half of the Swiss average costs in some cases.

SVP continues to criticize

The figures call into question a central argument of the SVP. The party's accusation was that "excessive immigration" was having a "drastic impact on our healthcare system", as stated in a brochure on last year's health insurance referendum.

In a motion, SVP parliamentary group leader Thomas Aeschi had called for healthcare costs to be broken down by nationality. As a result, the FSO was commissioned with the analysis - even before the National Council gave its approval.

Now that the statistics have been published, Aeschi criticizes the methodology of the evaluation. The FSO "forgot" to analyze the age structure separately, the Tages-Anzeiger quotes him as saying.

The Federal Office confirmed to the newspaper that no detailed age statistics were included in the report, but referred to a multivariate analysis: even taking age into account, the average costs of foreign insured persons remained significantly lower.

Georgia as an exception

Despite the new figures, Aeschi still sees a need for action: "Illegal migrants and rejected asylum seekers must urgently be moved to a 'health insurance light', where they only receive basic medical services," he demanded, according to the Tages-Anzeiger.

However, the new figures also show exceptions to the rule: for 30 of the 193 nationalities surveyed, the average costs are above the Swiss average. According to the Tages-Anzeiger, asylum seekers from Georgia are particularly conspicuous.

Again and again, seriously ill people would enter Switzerland specifically to receive medical care - often in the knowledge that their asylum application has little chance of success.

Georgian citizens do not need a visa to enter the country. Anyone who applies for asylum is automatically insured - even if no premiums are paid. The Federal Council therefore concluded a migration partnership with Georgia in 2022, since when applications for asylum have declined.