"War zone", "battlefield"Foreign media dissect Switzerland after riots
Sven Ziegler
1.9.2025
The riots in Lausanne following the death of a 17-year-old are no longer just a matter for Switzerland. International media are talking about a "war zone" and a "cauldron" - and are surprised by the violence in the supposedly peaceful Alpine country.
blue News summarizes for you
Riots break out in Lausanne following the death of a 17-year-old during a police pursuit.
International media report of a "war zone" and "migrant unrest".
The escalation in Lausanne is also reported in Germany, India and China.
The violent riots in Lausanne following the death of 17-year-old Marvin M. have attracted international attention. While police violence and racism are being discussed in Switzerland, the foreign press paints a picture of chaos and escalation in a city that was previously considered peaceful.
The British "Daily Mail " speaks of a "cauldron of hatred, riots and political unrest". Lausanne, for years a "quiet European neighbor", has suddenly become the center of international headlines. A reporter from the newspaper even traveled to Lausanne and spoke to the family of the deceased.
His mother firmly rejects the accusations that her son was a scooter thief: "My son was not a scooter thief. He was not a bandit, he was not known to the police," she said.
Two days of riots
Other media picked up on similar images. The German newspaper "Bild" describes Lausanne as turning into a "battlefield" after sunset. The British "Sun" even spoke of a "war zone" in which stones and Molotov cocktails were flying, while the police responded with water cannons.