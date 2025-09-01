Massive riots broke out in Lausanne. Keystone/Cyril Zingaro

The riots in Lausanne following the death of a 17-year-old are no longer just a matter for Switzerland. International media are talking about a "war zone" and a "cauldron" - and are surprised by the violence in the supposedly peaceful Alpine country.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Riots break out in Lausanne following the death of a 17-year-old during a police pursuit.

International media report of a "war zone" and "migrant unrest".

The escalation in Lausanne is also reported in Germany, India and China. Show more

The violent riots in Lausanne following the death of 17-year-old Marvin M. have attracted international attention. While police violence and racism are being discussed in Switzerland, the foreign press paints a picture of chaos and escalation in a city that was previously considered peaceful.

The British "Daily Mail " speaks of a "cauldron of hatred, riots and political unrest". Lausanne, for years a "quiet European neighbor", has suddenly become the center of international headlines. A reporter from the newspaper even traveled to Lausanne and spoke to the family of the deceased.

His mother firmly rejects the accusations that her son was a scooter thief: "My son was not a scooter thief. He was not a bandit, he was not known to the police," she said.

Two days of riots

Other media picked up on similar images. The German newspaper "Bild" describes Lausanne as turning into a "battlefield" after sunset. The British "Sun" even spoke of a "war zone" in which stones and Molotov cocktails were flying, while the police responded with water cannons.

Early on Sunday morning a week ago, teenager Marvin M. lost control while fleeing on a stolen scooter in a 30 km/h zone and was killed in an accident.

On the same day, youths gathered at the scene of the accident, erected barricades, set fire to containers and threw fireworks at the police.

The police responded with water cannons and tear gas, and seven people were arrested. Afterwards, things remained calm for the most part, probably also thanks to an increased police presence.