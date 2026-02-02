Speeding drivers keep causing problems - and absences. sda

Foreign speeders repeatedly cause problems on Swiss roads. In the canton of Uri, they often fail to appear in court - and thus evade prosecution. The A2, the main transit route to the south, is particularly affected.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Foreign speeders often do not appear at court hearings and are therefore sentenced in absentia.

Enforcing fines and penalties is particularly difficult for drivers from countries without an agreement.

Since 2021, the Uri public prosecutor's office has investigated around 50 speeding offenses, and the proportion of foreign drivers is high. Show more

When foreign drivers are massively speeding on Swiss freeways, the proceedings often do not end with a paid fine. As current cases in the canton of Uri show, many of the accused persons stay away from court hearings - and are ultimately convicted in absentia.

For example, the Uri cantonal police recently stopped several foreign drivers on the A2 highway. Two French drivers were measured at 141 km/h in a section of 80 km/h, while an Italian driver was driving at 149 km/h on the same stretch. All were banned from driving in Switzerland and reported to the Uri public prosecutor's office.

Proceedings without defendants

A court decision is mandatory for speeding offenses. In the canton of Uri, the Uri district court has jurisdiction. However, hearings often take place without the accused drivers. As the court explained to the "Luzerner Zeitung" newspaper, people with foreign residence "regularly do not appear at the main hearing" and are sentenced in absentia after a second summons.

Only recently, a man from Albania was sentenced in this way. The court handed down a conditional prison sentence of around six months and a fine of just under CHF 5,000. It remains to be seen whether this will ever be paid.

Agreements decide on enforcement

Whether sentences can actually be enforced depends heavily on the convicted person's country of origin. Switzerland only has agreements on cross-border enforcement with certain countries. A corresponding agreement has been in place with Germany since May 1, 2024: Swiss authorities can collect fines of CHF 80 or more there; conversely, Germany enforces Swiss fines of EUR 70 or more.

Similar regulations also apply to countries such as France, Italy and Austria. The situation is more difficult in countries without an agreement, such as Great Britain or Albania. In such cases, the convicted persons can be put out for arrest. If they are later stopped in Switzerland, outstanding fines must be paid immediately, otherwise they face imprisonment.