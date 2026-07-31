On Thursday, a fire broke out in a forest near Cheyres, FR, affecting an area of about 100 square meters. Near the source of the fire, emergency responders found trash and a canister containing gasoline residue. The person responsible has not yet been identified.

100 square meters in flames Forest Fire Breaks Out in Freiburg – Police Find Gas Can

Here's what it's all about On Thursday, about 100 square meters of forest burned near Cheyres, FR.

According to the police, the trash and a canister containing gasoline residue suggest that the incident was caused by humans.

Two trees damaged by the fire had to be cut down for safety reasons. Summary created with

A wildfire broke out on Thursday afternoon in Cheyres, FR, burning an area of about 100 square meters. The fire started around 2:10 p.m. on Route des Granges.

The Broye Fire Department quickly brought the fire under control and prevented it from spreading further. The Fribourg Cantonal Police were also on the scene.

Near the fire, emergency responders found trash and a canister containing gasoline residue.

According to police, the discovery suggests that the fire was caused by human action. The person responsible has not yet been identified.

Due to the fire, there was a risk that two damaged trees could fall onto the road. The trees were therefore cut down to secure the Granges route and protect traffic.

The police remind the public that littering in natural areas is prohibited. Due to the ongoing drought, an outdoor fire ban is also currently in effect in the canton of Fribourg.