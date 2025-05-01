Soldiers and vehicles at the Swiss Army's "Trias 25" exercise at the military training area in Allentsteig, Austria. KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller

A forest fire broke out during a Swiss Army exercise in Austria. Two soldiers were taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation.

A forest fire has broken out during Swiss Army exercises in Austria. Two soldiers were taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation. This was reported by "Blick". According to the report, the first clouds of smoke rose on Wednesday evening. Eventually a forest fire developed.

The Swiss army confirmed the incident to the newspaper. "According to our information, members of the army spontaneously assisted the fire department with the extinguishing work," said army spokesman Mathias Volken.

Cause unclear

It is not yet clear why the fire broke out. The fire was extinguished with the help of Swiss army personnel, but two soldiers apparently inhaled so much smoke that they were taken to hospital for a check-up with suspected smoke inhalation. "Those affected have since been discharged and are back with the troops," army spokesman Volken told Blick.

The Swiss army is currently conducting exercises in Austria as part of "Trias 25". The aim is to test the "Future of Ground Forces" concept until May 9. Around a thousand soldiers from Mechanized Battalion 14 moved to the Allentsteig training area for a manoeuvre.