A lightning strike triggered a wildfire in a forest in Innerthal on Wednesday afternoon. Because of the steep terrain, a firefighting helicopter assisted the fire departments in their efforts to extinguish the blaze.

A helicopter was deployed during the firefighting efforts.

The helicopter flies about a dozen times Forest Fire Following a Lightning Strike in the Canton of Schwyz

A lightning strike triggered a wildfire in a forest in Innerthal on Wednesday afternoon. Because of the rugged terrain, the fire departments had to be assisted by a firefighting helicopter.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., the Innerthal and Vorderthal fire departments were dispatched to the Schwarzenegg area after a fire was reported there.

According to initial findings by the cantonal police, the fire is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike. Kapo SZ

A firefighting helicopter from Heli-Linth AG was deployed to help extinguish the fire. It made about a dozen flights to bring the wildfire under control.

According to initial findings by the Schwyz Cantonal Police, the fire was caused by a lightning strike.