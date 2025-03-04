The Bern police were called out on Monday to a fatal accident in Saanen. Symbolbild: Keystone

On Monday afternoon, a man died in a forestry work accident in Saanenmöser. The Bern cantonal police have started an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

Dominik Müller

At around 1.40 p.m. on Monday, the Bern cantonal police received a report of a work accident in the forest between Bergmattestrasse and Wildeneggliweg in Saanenmöser (municipality of Saanen BE).

According to initial findings, three men were working in the forest. One man was hit by a tree trunk and seriously injured, writes the police in a statement.

Despite the immediate first aid provided by third parties present and the rescue measures immediately initiated by a Rega and ambulance team, the man succumbed to his serious injuries on site. The deceased was a 21-year-old Swiss national from the canton of Bern.

The Wildeneggliweg was completely closed for several hours during the accident. An investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident was launched under the direction of the Oberland public prosecutor's office.