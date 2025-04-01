The police of the canton of Solothurn inform. (symbolic image) sda

On Tuesday morning, a 28-year-old man had a fatal accident while working in the forest near Däniken SO. He was apparently hit by a tree.

Sven Ziegler

On Tuesday shortly before 11.10 a.m., the Solothurn cantonal police were informed that a work accident had occurred in a wooded area near Däniken, south of the "Schenkerhof". A forest worker had been hit by a tree and seriously injured.

Despite immediate first aid measures, the victim died of his injuries on the spot. According to initial findings, the victim was hit by a falling tree and fatally injured. The exact circumstances and cause of the accident are the subject of an ongoing investigation.

In addition to the police and the public prosecutor's office of the canton of Solothurn, the rescue service, an emergency doctor, an Alpine Air Ambulance crew, the Office of Economic Affairs and Labor (labor inspectorate) and a care team were deployed.