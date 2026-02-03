A man has died during forestry work. (symbolic image) sda

A man died during forestry work in Grasswil in the canton of Bern on Monday evening. The 61-year-old was trapped under a tree trunk and died at the scene of the accident.

A 61-year-old man was trapped under a tree trunk and suffered fatal injuries.

The Bern cantonal police have started an investigation into the circumstances of the accident. Show more

Fatal accident in the municipality of Seeberg BE: According to initial findings, a man was trapped under a tree trunk for reasons as yet unexplained and was seriously injured. Third parties present immediately provided first aid and the emergency services were called out immediately.

The accident occurred on Monday, February 2, 2026, shortly after 5.05 p.m. in the Winterhaule forest area in Grasswil, which belongs to the municipality of Seeberg. At this time, the Bern cantonal police received a report of a serious accident during forestry work.

Despite the rescue measures initiated, the man succumbed to his serious injuries on site. The deceased was a 61-year-old Swiss national from the canton of Bern.

In addition to various services of the Bern Cantonal Police, the Care Team of the Canton of Bern and the Goldisberg and Buchsi-Oenz fire departments were also deployed.

An investigation has been launched under the direction of the Emmental-Oberaargau regional public prosecutor's office in order to clarify the exact circumstances of the fatal accident.