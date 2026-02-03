Fatal accident in the municipality of Seeberg BE: According to initial findings, a man was trapped under a tree trunk for reasons as yet unexplained and was seriously injured. Third parties present immediately provided first aid and the emergency services were called out immediately.
The accident occurred on Monday, February 2, 2026, shortly after 5.05 p.m. in the Winterhaule forest area in Grasswil, which belongs to the municipality of Seeberg. At this time, the Bern cantonal police received a report of a serious accident during forestry work.
Despite the rescue measures initiated, the man succumbed to his serious injuries on site. The deceased was a 61-year-old Swiss national from the canton of Bern.
Investigation underway
In addition to various services of the Bern Cantonal Police, the Care Team of the Canton of Bern and the Goldisberg and Buchsi-Oenz fire departments were also deployed.
An investigation has been launched under the direction of the Emmental-Oberaargau regional public prosecutor's office in order to clarify the exact circumstances of the fatal accident.