An incident in Maienfeld, GR, illustrates the damage that an unattended tea light can cause. Firefighters had to remove the burning bathtub from the apartment and extinguish the fire on the terrace.

Here's what it's all about In Maienfeld, Graubünden, firefighters had to remove a burning bathtub from an apartment building.

Apparently, an unattended tea light caused the fire.

According to the Graubünden Cantonal Police, the property damage is estimated to amount to several tens of thousands of francs. Summary created with

On Wednesday evening, a fire broke out in an apartment building in Maienfeld, Graubünden. According to a statement released Thursday by the Graubünden Cantonal Police, the emergency operations center received a report shortly before 6:30 p.m. that thick smoke was visible coming from an apartment building.

Even before emergency responders arrived, all residents were able to evacuate the building on their own.

The Maienfeld Fire Department eventually discovered a burning bathtub in a bathroom. It had to be removed from the room and completely extinguished on the terrace.

According to preliminary findings, an unattended tea light is the most likely cause of the fire. It had been placed in the bathtub that morning. The heavy smoke also caused significant damage to the apartment. The property damage is estimated to amount to several tens of thousands of francs.

Never leave tea lights unattended

In a “preventive advisory,” the cantonal police are highlighting the danger posed by these popular candles. According to the advisory, even a tea light in an aluminum cup constitutes an open flame. The cantonal police explain that the aluminum cup serves merely as a container for wax and the wick and offers no fire protection.

Even placing a tea light in a supposedly safe container does not prevent a fire, since the heat generated can damage, melt, or ignite materials.

Tealights should therefore only be used on a heat-resistant surface and should never be left unattended.